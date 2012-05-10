FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CityDev Q1 profit down 45 pct on lack of one-off gains
May 10, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

CityDev Q1 profit down 45 pct on lack of one-off gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - City Developments, Southeast Asia’s second-largest developer, posted a 45 percent drop in first quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by lower margins from property development and an absence of one-time gains.

CityDev said net profit for January-March fell to S$156.8 million ($125.1 million) from S$282.3 million a year ago when the firm booked “substantial gains” from the sale of an office building in Singapore.

“Excluding the gains from disposal of these non-core commercial properties from Q1 2011 results, the group’s attributable profit after tax and non-controlling interests would have increased by 14.8 percent,” the Singapore firm said in a filing to the stock exchange.

CityDev owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group Millenium & Copthorne, which posted a 31.5 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 25.9 million pounds from a year ago, helped by strong revenues from Asian hotels in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

CityDev’s larger rival CapitaLand Ltd said last month its first quarter net profit rose 31 percent to S$133.2 million, helped by higher operating income and larger portfolio gains.

$1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars Reporting by Charmian Kok and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim

