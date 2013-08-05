FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's CityDev Q2 net profit rise 48 pct
August 5, 2013 / 11:38 PM / in 4 years

Singapore's CityDev Q2 net profit rise 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore property and hotel firm City Developments Ltd posted a 48 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday after gains from asset sales offset lower contributions from hotels.

CityDev earned S$203.8 million ($160.50 million) in the three months ended June, up from S$137.7 million a year ago.

The developer said its rental properties business was the lead contributor to earnings largely due to the gains recognised from the disposal of 100G Pasir Panjang, a property in western Singapore.

CityDev also declared a special interim dividend of 8 Singapore cents per ordinary share.

CityDev’s hospitality arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC last week reported a 27 percent fall in pretax profit and said the outlook for its Asian operations was weak because of economic uncertainty, greater hotel capacity and increasing costs, particularly in Singapore.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
