Singapore's City Developments to raise $1.1 bln from Blackstone, CIMB
#Funds News
December 16, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's City Developments to raise $1.1 bln from Blackstone, CIMB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s second-largest property developer City Developments Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to raise about $1.1 billion from a group of investors and banks including Blackstone Group LP to fund global expansion.

The company will raise S$750 million ($572 million) from three investors including Blackstone and another S$750 million in loans from Singapore’s top two lenders, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

City Developments plans to use the funds to “build and deploy capital for our global plans”, Executive Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a securities filing, without elaborating.

The company will launch a so-called “profit participating security” giving the investors fixed returns of 5 percent a year for five years plus rights to the cashflow of its Quayside Collection of properties in Singapore’s Sentosa island.

Blackstone will invest S$367 million in the security, CIMB Bank S$102 million and City Developments’ Astoria Holdings Ltd unit putting another S$281 million.

$1 = 1.3115 Singapore dollars Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
