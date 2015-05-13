FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
City Developments quarterly profit rises 1.2 pct
May 13, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

City Developments quarterly profit rises 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Real estate company City Developments Ltd reported a 1.2 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, and said it was looking to further develop its unlisted fund management business.

“The group is actively exploring the possibility of further developing its unlisted funds management strategy by possibly launching one or more deals this year, encompassing existing CDL assets, should conditions be favourable,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year, the company said it would raise about $1.1 billion from a group of investors and banks including Blackstone Group LP to fund global expansion.

It reported a net profit of S$144 million for the three months ended March, compared with S$142.4 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 11 percent. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

