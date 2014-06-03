FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

CityFibre to upgrade Coventry's fibre network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British fibre optic network operator CityFibre said on Tuesday it would upgrade and extend Coventry’s superfast broadband network, giving thousands of businesses in the Midlands city access to a gigabit Internet connection.

The company, listed on London’s junior AIM market, has acquired a 140 kilometre fibre-optic network commissioned by the city’s council six years ago as the foundation of its service.

CityFibre owns and operates fibre networks in cities across Britain, including a gigabyte project in York with broadband providers TalkTalk and BSkyB, two groups that usually use BT’s network.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

