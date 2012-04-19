UPDATE 1-City National profit beats Street expectations

* Q1 EPS $0.86

April 20 (Reuters) - City National Corp posted a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations as the regional bank continued to thrive on high-quality deposit base and improving credit quality.

January-March net income attributable to common shareholders was $46.3 million, or 86 cents a share, up from $39.7 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 83 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The lender’s robust credit quality ensured that it did not have keep aside any money to cover its bad loans, excluding FDIC-covered loans.

The bank, however, cautioned saying it expects to record loan-loss provisions during the remainder of the year.

Net interest income was $205.4 million in the first quarter, up 11 percent.

The Los Angeles-based company’s shares, which are up a third since touching a 52-week low last October, closed at $51.66 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.