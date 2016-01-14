FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CJ Cheiljedang says seeks to buy controlling stake in China's MeiHua
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

CJ Cheiljedang says seeks to buy controlling stake in China's MeiHua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - CJ Cheiljedang Corp, South Korea’s largest food company, said on Thursday it was seeking to buy a controlling stake in China’s MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd.

A CJ spokeswoman said nothing had been decided about the size of the stake or the price, but added the company wanted to boost the market share of its own animal feed and food additive business through the acquisition.

MeiHua, one of China’s top sellers of monosodium glutamate, sells food and animal feed additives made from biological fermentation, according to its website. MeiHua had 9.87 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) of revenue in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

An official at MeiHua could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter. ($1 = 6.5743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

