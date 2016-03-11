FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C&J Energy Services CEO Josh Comstock has died
March 11, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

C&J Energy Services CEO Josh Comstock has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services CEO Joshua E. Comstock has died, according to officials in Harris County, Texas and a source familiar with the matter. He was 46.

The cause of death has not been determined, Harris County’s forensics office said.

Calls to the company’s media office were not immediately returned and several employees declined to comment.

Public records show Comstock was born on July 31, 1969.

C&J provides well completion and construction services to the oil and gas industry. (Reporting By Terry Wade, Oleg Vukmanovic and Kristen Hays)

