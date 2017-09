May 10 (Reuters) - CJ Corp.

* Says its unit, CJ E&M, to acquire 615,508 shares in MARS Entertainment Group A.S, for business diversification

* Says transaction amount of 100 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement date of May 26

* CJ E&M to hold a 12.7 pct stake (615,508 shares) in target company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MhRqgQ

