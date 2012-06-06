FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-C&J Energy Services to acquire Casedhole Holdings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-C&J Energy Services to acquire Casedhole Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc said it will acquire privately-held Casedhole Holdings Inc for $272.5 million in cash to expand its presence in U.S. shale areas including Marcellus, Utica and Avalon.

The deal, which is expected to close before June 8, will be immediately accretive to the C&J’s earnings, the company said in a statement.

Houston, Texas-based Casedhole provides cased-hole wireline and other services for energy producers in the United States.

C&J, which operates in South and East Texas, North Louisiana and Western Oklahoma, will fund the buy through debt and available cash.

Shares of C&J Energy closed at $17.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.