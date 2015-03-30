FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-C J Gelatine Products approves appointment of Harman Singh as CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C J Gelatine Products approves appointment of Harman Singh as CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - C J Gelatine Products Ltd - approved appointment of harman singh as a cfo of the company * Source Text: CJ Gelatine Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 28, 2015, inter alia, has approved the following decisions: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Saraf as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. March 28, 2015 designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP). 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Harman Singh from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f. March 28, 2015. 3. Appointment of Ms. Jasneet Kaur as Women Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2015. 4. Appointment of Mr. Amarjot Singh as Independent Director of the Company w e f March 28, 2015. 5. Appointment of M/s. M. M. Chawla & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 6. Appointment of Mr. Harman Singh as a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2015.

Further company coverage CJGE.BO (Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.