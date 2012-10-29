FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea cable operator CJ Hellovision raises $267 mln in IPO
October 29, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea cable operator CJ Hellovision raises $267 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - CJ Hellovision Co Ltd, South Korea’s largest cable television company, is raising about $267 million through an initial public offering (IPO) by selling shares near the bottom of an indicative range, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company priced the IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a 14,000-19,000 won range. A third of the proceeds has been earmarked for mergers and acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.

CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit.

JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as bookrunners.

($1 = 1096.9500 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Matt Driskill

