5 months ago
India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 months ago

India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.

The deal includes an upfront cash payment of $89.5 million to buy an 84.7 percent stake in CJS with the remaining 15.3 percent to be acquired over three years, the company said in a press release. (bit.ly/2lvDyCu)

The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas

