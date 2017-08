HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong's second-largest developer, on Thursday said first-half net profit rose 3 percent as growth in its infrastructure and telecoms businesses offset weakness in unit Husky Energy Inc.

Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, reported January-June profit of HK$14.92 billion ($1.92 billion). ($1 = 7.7559 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee)