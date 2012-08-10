FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CKE Inc postpones initial public offering
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 10, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

CKE Inc postpones initial public offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - CKE Inc has postponed its initial public offering citing market conditions, the fast-food chain operator said in a statement.

The private equity-backed company had told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, last week, that it was expecting to sell 13.3 million shares at $14 to $16 per share.

While the S&P 500 has chalked up three-month highs every day this week, the index has climbed only 0.6 percent over the past three sessions, an indication that investors aren’t prepared to make aggressive bets despite better-than-expected jobless claims and U.S. trade data.

CKE, which was expected to start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CK,” was offering 6.7 million shares, while selling stockholders offered the rest.

The company, which operates the Carl’s Jr and Hardees fast-food chains, hoped to use part of the IPO proceeds to repay debt.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters of the offering.

Carpinteria, California-based CKE was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700 million deal in 2010.

The company, which has more than 3,000 owned or franchised locations across 42 U.S. states and 25 countries, competes with fast-food giants like McDonald’s and Burger King .

Other companies that are scheduled to start trading on Friday include the British soccer club Manchester United Ltd and debt-collection company Performant Financial Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.