CK Hutchison Holdings markets 8-year euro benchmark at 105-110bp over mid-swaps

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - CK Hutchison Holdings is marketing an eight-year euro-denominated benchmark at around 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps.

CK Hutchison Finance (16) (II) Limited will issue the Reg S only senior unsecured notes, which are expected to be rated A3/A-/A-.

The Hong Kong conglomerate has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC as bookrunners.

The euro tenor was disclosed after the company announced a five and 10-year US dollar benchmark in Asia morning hours at around Treasuries plus 115bp area and plus 145bp area respectively. Hutch has thus far received orders of over US$1.5bn for the dual-tranche offering.

CK Hutchison has businesses covering ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. (Reporting by Frances Yoon)