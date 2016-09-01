FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

EU approves Hutchison, Vimpelcom 21.8 bln euro Italian deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators cleared on Thursday CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile unit with that of Vimpelcom after they pledged to sell assets to Iliad to help it enter the Italian market.

"We can approve the deal because Hutchison and Vimpelcom have offered a strong remedy that enables a new mobile network operator, Iliad, to enter the Italian market," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The 21.8-billion-euro ($24.3 billion) deal combines Hutchison's 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind, better able to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia .

$1 = 0.8970 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
