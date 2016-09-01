EU approves Hutchison, Vimpelcom 21.8 bln euro Italian deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators cleared on Thursday CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile unit with that of Vimpelcom after they pledged to sell assets to Iliad to help it enter the Italian market.

"We can approve the deal because Hutchison and Vimpelcom have offered a strong remedy that enables a new mobile network operator, Iliad, to enter the Italian market," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The 21.8-billion-euro ($24.3 billion) deal combines Hutchison's 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind, better able to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia .