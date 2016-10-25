FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
CK Hutchison says Italy approves VimpelCom JV
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:55 AM / in 10 months

CK Hutchison says Italy approves VimpelCom JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday Italian authorities had approved its formation of a joint venture with VimpelCom Ltd to own and operate mobile telecommunications businesses in Italy.

The venture will be equally-owned by Hutchison's 3 Italia and VimpelCom's WIND Acquisition Holdings Finance, and the deal is expected to be completed before the end of December, the conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Earlier in September, the EU approved the 21.8 billion euro ($24.56 billion) deal combining Hutchison's 3 Italia with VimpelCom's Wind, putting them in a better position to compete with rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia, part of Vodafone Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.