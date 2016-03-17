Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison says 2015 profit at HK$31.17 bln

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings , the ports-to-telecoms arm of Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday it clocked a net profit of HK$31.17 billion ($4.02 billion) for 2015, a year in which it grappled with weak euro growth and in which sluggish oil prices weighed on its energy business.

CK Hutchison was created by a group reshuffle announced early last year that segregated its property assets and increased exposure to overseas markets.

The result was in line with an average estimate for net profit of HK$31.03 billion, according to 10 analysts polled by Reuters. Turnover stood at HK$316.32 billion.

A fall in oil prices hurt its energy assets, but its Husky Energy Inc unit was able to post a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss for the fourth quarter as cost cuts helped cushion the impact of slumping oil prices.

Last week, CK Hutchison said it had “fruitful” talks with EU regulators at a hearing aimed at dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top UK mobile operator by buying Telefonica’s O2 unit, which is crucial for Hutchison to expand its telecoms footprint across Europe.

Its infrastructure arm, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, saw its 2015 profit fall 65 percent without one- off gains from asset sales notched in the previous year.