March 17, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

RPT-Billionaire Li Ka-shing does not think HK people want independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Hong Kong, March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Thursday he does not think Hong Kong people want independence, just days after a university magazine proposed the city become a sovereign state in 2047, when it is due to be fully absorbed by China.

Li, speaking at his company’s results news briefing, also said he did not believe Britain would leave the European Union.

Britain is due to vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the bloc, raising the possibility of years of uncertainty for the world’s fifth-biggest economy if it decides to leave. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Teenie Ho ankd Christina Lo, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

