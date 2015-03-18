FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CK Hutchison Holdings shares set to rise 1.2 percent on first trading day
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

CK Hutchison Holdings shares set to rise 1.2 percent on first trading day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd were set to open up 1.2 percent on its first day of trading on Wednesday after a reorganisation to revamp his business empire to boost values and attract more investors.

The reshuffle put the property assets into the new company, Cheung Kong Property Holdings, with another, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, managing ports, telecoms, retail, energy, aircraft leasing and other businesses.

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings were issued on Wednesday morning after the old Cheung Kong Holdings shares were suspended on March 10. Shares in the newly listed company were set to rise 1.2 percent at HK$151.9 in early trading. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.