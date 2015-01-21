FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure to sell $593 mln shares
January 21, 2015

Tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure to sell $593 mln shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) said on Wednesday it planned to raise HK$4.6 billion ($593 million) in a share sale, hours after the company controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing announced it had bought Britain’s Eversholt Rail.

Hong Kong’s CKI bought Eversholt Rail for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), becoming the latest in a string of Asian buyers to target European assets.

CKI said it had agreed to sell 80 million new shares to a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd at HK$58 each after the unit completes its sales of the same amount of existing shares to third-party investors.

The new shares represent 3.18 percent of the enlarged share capital, and the net proceeds to be raised will be for general funding purposes, CKI said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Li, Asia’s richest man, has been eyeing overseas assets to diversify his business empire’s sources of income.

He announced a plan earlier this month to restructure his businesses to create two camps, with one focusing on property and the other on telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost their value. ($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
