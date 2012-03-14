FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's CKI plans $300 mln share sale - term sheet
March 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

HK's CKI plans $300 mln share sale - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) is selling shares to raise about $300 million to repay debt and serve as working capital or fund acquisitions, a term sheet showed on Wednesday.

The shares will be sold at between HK$45.25 and HK$46.50 per share, representing a discount of between 3.1 and 5.7 percent to Wednesday’s close.

Citigroup and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the deal, it added. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)

