HK's CKI plans $300 mln share sale - term sheet

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) is selling shares to raise about $300 million to repay debt and serve as working capital or fund acquisitions, a term sheet showed on Wednesday.

The shares will be sold at between HK$45.25 and HK$46.50 per share, representing a discount of between 3.1 and 5.7 percent to Wednesday’s close.

Citigroup and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the deal, it added. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)