FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading in shares of Cheung Kong Infrastructure halted
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Trading in shares of Cheung Kong Infrastructure halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of billionaire Li Ka-Shing controlled Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd was suspended on Wednesday before trade opened, the Hong Kong stock Exchange said.

It gave no further details on the suspension.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure plans a share placement to raise up to $307 million for general working capital, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Wednesday it will team up with Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million pounds ($1 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.