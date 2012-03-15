Cheung Kong Infrastructure says to raise $296 mln in share placement

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) said it planned to raise about HK$2.3 billion ($296.31 million) by selling new shares to its controlling shareholder at a discount, raising funds for general funding purpose.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, CKI said it would sell 50.9 million new shares to Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (HIHL), a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, at HK$45.75 each, representing a 4.7 percent discount to the stock’s closing price of HK$48 on Wednesday.

HIHL will subscribe to the new shares after it sells the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third party investors. The shareholding of HIHL in CKI will be reduced to 77.96 percent on completion of the deal, from 79.6 percent, it said.

Li is Asia’s richest man, with a net worth of $25.5 billion as of mid-February, according to Forbes.

CKI is selling shares to raise about $300 million to repay debt and serve as working capital or to fund acquisitions, a term sheet showed on Wednesday. Citigroup and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the deal. ($1 = 7.7621 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)