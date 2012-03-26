FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Monitise buys US rival Clairmail for $173 mln
March 26, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Monitise buys US rival Clairmail for $173 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - British mobile banking technology and services firm Monitise Plc has agreed to buy privately held U.S. rival Clairmail for $173 million, expanding its reach on the key North American market.

The companies said after the deal Monitise would reach 13 million consumers on four continents, and serve a third of the top 50 North American financial institutions.

Financial services are seen as one of the major business opportunities in the wireless industry but so far has become big business only in a few countries as tight regulations and the lack of a business model have restricted wider take-up.

Telecom operators, banks, credit card companies and technology firms have been fighting to get a piece of the potentially lucrative business.

