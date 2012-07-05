FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Access Ind buys 49.9 pct of Israel's Clal Industries
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2012 / 5:22 PM / in 5 years

Access Ind buys 49.9 pct of Israel's Clal Industries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s IDB Development Corp sold 49.9 percent out of its 60.5 percent stake in Clal Industries and Investments (CII) to U.S.-based Access Industries for 1.27 billion shekels ($325 million).

Under terms of the agreement, originally announced in May, IDB will initially receive a payment of 761 million shekels, with the remaining 509 million to be paid by the end of 2012, IDB said on Thursday.

Avi Fischer, CII’s co-chief executive, will serve as CII’s executive chairman.

CII is one of Israel’s leading investment companies with holdings ranging from manufacturing-oriented activities to technology companies. It also operates units to manage its investments in biotechnology and other venture capital investments.

IDB is a holding company and subsidiary of IDB Holding .

Access, a privately held industrial group, focuses on three sectors: natural resources and chemicals; telecommunications and media; and real estate. Its holdings include Warner Music Group.

“The transaction is an important boost of encouragement to Israel’s economy, and I am convinced that CII ... will continue to grow and create economic value through entrepreneurship and innovation,” IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner said in a statement.

Len Blavatnik is chairman and founder of Access Industries.

$1 = 3.91 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.