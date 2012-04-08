FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clal Insurance plans to sell U.S. unit for $218 mln
April 8, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 6 years

Clal Insurance plans to sell U.S. unit for $218 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 8 (Reuters) - Israel’s Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings said on Sunday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its subsidiary Clal U.S. Holdings Inc for $218 million.

Clal, a subsidiary of the IDB Holding group, did not name the buyer.

Clal U.S. Holdings owns U.S. insurer Guard Financial Group, which has shareholders’ equity of $217 million, Clal said in a statement. It bought Guard five years ago for $120 million.

The two sides set a deadline of 45 days to complete due diligence and sign a detailed agreement, though Clal said there was no guarantee a deal would be reached.

Last year Clal, one of Israel’s top two insurers, sold Lloyd’s of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

