FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IDB in talks to sell 30 pct of Clal Insurance to Chinese group
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

IDB in talks to sell 30 pct of Clal Insurance to Chinese group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Israeli holding company IDB Development is in advanced talks to sell a 30 percent stake in Clal Insurance to a group of investors based in China at a company valuation of 4.6 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).

The acquisition would give the Chinese group control of Clal and it will receive an option to buy IDB’s remaining stake in Clal. IDB holds 55 percent of Clal, one of Israel’s biggest insurers.

“There is no guarantee that a binding agreement will be signed between the parties or that one will be signed according the above conditions,” IDB said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

IDB did not name the potential buyer but the Calcalist financial news website said it was Chinese investment firm Hang Lung Group.

A Tel Aviv court set a late August deadline for indebted Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding, parent of IDB Development, to sell its stake in Clal Insurance.

IDB said it had received a number of other offers during the process to sell Clal Insurance.

Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion shekels and IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion shekels.

Both sets of bondholders - mainly institutional investors led by U.S. hedge fund York Capital - have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust IDB Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of a combined company.

$1 = 3.575 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.