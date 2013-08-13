FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant, Ashland put foundry chemical venture up for sale
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Clariant, Ashland put foundry chemical venture up for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Clariant, Ashland each hold 50 pct in ASK Chemical

* Divestment comes as co-owners focus on less cyclical ops

* Unicredit to run the sale, Permira to take look-sources

By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. peer Ashland are putting their German foundry chemicals venture up for auction as both companies restructure their operations, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The sale of ASK Chemicals, which has about 25-30 million euros ($33-$40 million) in annual core earnings and relies on volatile demand from steel and metal makers, comes as both Clariant and Ashland try to focus on products that are more profitable and less exposed to cyclical swings in the economy.

Ashland, owner of the Valvoline motor oil brand, said last month it might sell its water treatment unit. Activist investor Jana Partners pushed for the company to do more to boost value for shareholders.

Clariant, for its part, sold businesses including textile and paper chemicals to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital last year and is trying to divest its leather chemicals, detergents and intermediates units.

Hilden, Germany-based ASK, which has 1,800 staff, is under operational control of Clariant, even though the venture partners each hold a 50 percent equity stake. Its main rival is unlisted Huettenes-Albertus GmbH, also Germany-based.

The sources said Unicredit has been mandated to run the sale, which the owners hope will yield about 5-7 times annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). That would value the group at 125-210 million euros.

Information packs on ASK are to be sent out by late September, the sources said.

Rival Asian foundry chemical makers are seen as prospective buyers and Permira, among other buyout firms, will also take a look at the business, the sources said.

Clariant, Permira and Unicredit declined to comment. Ashland and ASK were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.