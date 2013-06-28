Clariant flags $1 bln 2017 sales from product development

* Company confirms pre-tax core profit targets for 2015

* Clariant has sold low margin units, to streamline further

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant on Friday forecast sales from products under development of over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) by 2017, as it confirmed profit targets for 2015.

Clariant said ahead of the company’s annual capital markets day that while economic conditions were expected to remain difficult, Clariant had a solid financial basis to execute its growth strategy.

“The innovation pipeline is constantly growing and currently has a sales potential of more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) by 2017,” Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said in a statement.

Kottmann confirmed the 2015 targets for a pre-tax core profit margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and a return on invested capital above peer group average.

The company, which sold three of its lower-margin cyclical units late last year and is looking to streamline further with the sale of leather, detergents and intermediates businesses, will outline its plans for growth and innovation, with insights into its crop care, personal care, oil and mining businesses.

In April, Clariant reported first-quarter net profit more than doubling as a restructuring started to bear fruit. ($1 = 0.9424 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; EDiting by David Cowell)