Clariant plans to divest leather services business
October 30, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Clariant plans to divest leather services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant said on Wednesday it planned to sell its leather services business to Dutch chemicals firm Stahl, majority owned by France’s Wendel Group.

Clariant would receive 23 percent of Stahl shares and a cash payment of around 85 million Swiss francs ($94.63 million)in exchange for the business, the Swiss firm said.

The deal could be finalised in 2014, pending regulatory approvals, Clariant said. ($1 = 0.8982 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

