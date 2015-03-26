FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evonik considering takeover offer for Clariant - FT
#Switzerland Market Report
March 26, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Evonik considering takeover offer for Clariant - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik is considering a takeover bid for Swiss rival Clariant to create a speciality chemicals company with a market value of more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion), the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The paper on Thursday cited its sources as saying Evonik had been reviewing a number of options in recent months.

Two company sources said Evonik had looked at companies in the sector including Clariant but that no decision had yet been made as to how to proceed.

Clariant and Evonik declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9061 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
