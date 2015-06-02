FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RAG says Clariant/Evonik issue is over
June 2, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

RAG says Clariant/Evonik issue is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, June 2 (Reuters) - Evonik’s majority shareholder RAG poured cold water on renewed speculation that the German chemicals maker could make a move on Switzerland’s Clariant.

“That issue is over,” RAG chief Werner Mueller said on Tuesday, adding he did not see how such a major investment could boost Evonik’s growth.

Shares in Clariant rose on Monday after Finanz und Wirtschaft linked the two companies in a report over the weekend. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)

