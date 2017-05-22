ZURICH May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.

The deal, which the companies called a "merger of equals", creates a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value, Clariant said in a statement.

The transaction, previously reported by Reuters, is targeted to close by the end of the year. The company will be named HuntsmanClariant.

The deal combines Clariant, a Muttenz, Switzerland-based maker of aircraft de-icing fluids, pesticide ingredients and plastic coloring, with Woodlands, Texas-based Huntsman, whose chemicals are used in paint, clothing and construction. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)