Clariant chairman says company is "not for sale"

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals firm Clariant is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.

“It’s my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale,” Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.

Germany’s Evonik has been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.