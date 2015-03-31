FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant chairman says company is "not for sale"
March 31, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Clariant chairman says company is "not for sale"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals firm Clariant is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.

“It’s my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale,” Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.

Germany’s Evonik has been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.

Reporting By Paul Arnold in Basel, writing by Alice Baghdjian

