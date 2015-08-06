FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant CEO says eyes takeover target list-Wirtschaftswoche
August 6, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Clariant CEO says eyes takeover target list-Wirtschaftswoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Clariant is eyeing a list of potential takeover targets, the head of the Swiss speciality chemicals company told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

“We have a list with 30 projects,” Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted on Thursday as saying. “These are smaller projects worth up to around 150 million euros ($163 million). If we can strengthen ourselves in catalysts, maintenance chemicals or products for the oil and mining industries, we will consider mergers.”

$1 = 0.9179 euros Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

