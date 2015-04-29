FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant CFO says major shareholders back firm's independence
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Clariant CFO says major shareholders back firm's independence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Clariant’s largest shareholders support the view that the Swiss chemicals company should remain independent, the firm’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

Clariant Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said support for the firm’s strategy was very strong among its major shareholders.

“It’s a pragmatic conclusion that we’re most successful if we remain on our current track and thus stay independent. This is supported by everyone,” Jany told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Sources told Reuters in March that Germany’s Evonik had been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid. Last week, fresh rumours of a takeover sent Clariant’s shares to multi-year highs.

However, Clariant’s chairman dismissed talk of a takeover in March, saying the firm is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Clariant swung to a net profit of 87 million francs ($91 million) from a year-ago loss and said it expected low to mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies this year. ($1 = 0.9544 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paul Arnold, writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.