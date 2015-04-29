Clariant CFO says major shareholders back firm's independence

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Clariant’s largest shareholders support the view that the Swiss chemicals company should remain independent, the firm’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

Clariant Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said support for the firm’s strategy was very strong among its major shareholders.

“It’s a pragmatic conclusion that we’re most successful if we remain on our current track and thus stay independent. This is supported by everyone,” Jany told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Sources told Reuters in March that Germany’s Evonik had been evaluating Clariant and other speciality chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid. Last week, fresh rumours of a takeover sent Clariant’s shares to multi-year highs.

However, Clariant’s chairman dismissed talk of a takeover in March, saying the firm is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Clariant swung to a net profit of 87 million francs ($91 million) from a year-ago loss and said it expected low to mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies this year. ($1 = 0.9544 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paul Arnold, writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)