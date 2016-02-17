FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant keeps 2015 div steady after Q4 profit miss
#Switzerland Market Report
February 17, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Clariant keeps 2015 div steady after Q4 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant on Wednesday posted a steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit and said it would offer shareholders a slightly lower dividend than analysts had expected.

Net profit from continuing operations in the final three months of 2015 fell to 24 million Swiss francs ($24.3 million) from 133 million francs in the year-ago period, lagging the average estimate of 65.9 million in a Reuters poll.

Results in the year-ago period were boosted by an asset sale in India.

Clariant proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.40 francs per share for 2015, below the poll average of 0.43 francs.

For 2016, Clariant said it was confident of achieving growth in local currencies along with a progression in operating cash flow and EBITDA margin before exceptional items.

$1 = 0.9861 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

