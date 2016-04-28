Clariant says confident profitability will keep rising in 2016

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Clariant on Thursday confirmed its 2016 outlook and said it was confident that its profitability would continue to rise over the course of the year despite challenging markets.

The Swiss chemical maker’s first-quarter sales rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion), it said in a statement, just above the Reuters poll average 1.455 billion francs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation advanced 11 percent to 229 million francs, beating the poll average of 206 million francs and improving the adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.5 percent.