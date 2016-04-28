FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant says confident profitability will keep rising in 2016
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

Clariant says confident profitability will keep rising in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Clariant on Thursday confirmed its 2016 outlook and said it was confident that its profitability would continue to rise over the course of the year despite challenging markets.

The Swiss chemical maker’s first-quarter sales rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion), it said in a statement, just above the Reuters poll average 1.455 billion francs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation advanced 11 percent to 229 million francs, beating the poll average of 206 million francs and improving the adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.5 percent.

$1 = 0.9693 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.