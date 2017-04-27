FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 4 months ago

Clariant Q1 sales, operating profit beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Clariant's first-quarter sales and operating profit beat expectations as the Swiss chemicals maker said it was bolstered by acquisitions and robust demand in regions including Europe, Asia and North America.

Sales rose 9 percent in local currency to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.61 billion), it said in a statement, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.56 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

Operating profit before exceptional items rose 10 percent to 250 million francs, above the 235 million franc poll estimate.

$1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

