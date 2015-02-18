FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant says will not achieve key margin target in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 18, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Clariant says will not achieve key margin target in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Wednesday it would not achieve a key margin target in 2015, as it posted a year-on-year rise in quarterly net profit.

The Basel-based company is targeting a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptional items of between 16 percent and 19 percent.

“In light of the volatile economic conditions, Clariant currently does not anticipate achieving its mid-term EBITDA margin target in 2015,” the company said in a statement, adding that it expected to raise its EBITDA margin before exceptional items above the 14.2 percent achieved in 2014.

Clariant posted a fourth-quarter net result from continuing operations of 133 million Swiss francs ($142.20 million), up from 85 million francs over the corresponding period last year. ($1=0.9353 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.