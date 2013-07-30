FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Clariant profit rises as restructuring bears fruit
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Clariant profit rises as restructuring bears fruit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 net profit 79 million francs vs 68 mln francs a yr ago

* Sales rise 2 pct in local currencies to 1.54 mln francs

* Confirms 2015 guidance (Adds CEO comment, details)

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant posted a better than expected second-quarter profit as it reaped gains from a restructuring and said it was slowly moving towards its short and mid-term targets.

Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8 million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of 1.54 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.

Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million francs and sales of 1.55 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

The company sold three of its lower margin cyclical units late last year and reorganised itself into four business units - care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy.

Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said the shine was coming off emerging markets, but that the company continued to see a fairly stable economic environment, albeit at a low level.

Last week, Germany’s BASF called its 2013 profit goal into question as shrinking European markets and slower growth in China weighed on its second-quarter profit.

Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance for a pretax core profit margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and a return on invested capital above the peer group average.

Last month, Clariant said products currently under development could net sales of over 1 billion Swiss francs by 2017.

$1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter

