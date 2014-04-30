FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
April 30, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Clariant swings to first quarter loss, sales steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant AG swung to a first-quarter loss of 48 million Swiss francs ($54 million) due to a 84 million franc charge to divest its ASK Chemicals joint venture.

Sales slid 2 percent to 1.492 billion francs, as weakness of the Brazilian real, Indian rupee, Japanese yen, and U.S. dollar weighed when translated into francs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 1.504 billion Swiss francs and a 26 percent jump in net profit to 56.7 million.

Clariant and U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc announced earlier this month they had agreed to sell their joint venture ASK Chemicals to funds affiliated with private equity investment firm Rhone.

Clariant is disposing of various businesses as part of a restructuring designed to focus on products that are more profitable and reduce its exposure to areas of the market vulnerable to swings in the global economy.

The company has reorganised itself into four business units: care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy.

$1 = 0.8836 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill

