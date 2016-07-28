FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant H1 profit hit by restructuring, confirms 2016 targets
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 28, 2016 / 5:25 AM / in a year

Clariant H1 profit hit by restructuring, confirms 2016 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Swiss chemical maker Clariant’s first-half net income fell about 10 percent, it said on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts as it faced higher restructuring costs.

It confirmed its 2016 target of boosting operating cash flow and increasing its operating profit margin compared to the previous year.

Clariant net income fell to 128 million Swiss francs ($129.9 million), it said in a statement, compared to the 171 million franc average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. Sales rose 3 percent in local currencies to 2.9 billion francs, nearly matching analyst expectations.

“For 2016, we are on track to achieve our targets despite the continued challenging economic environment,” Clariant said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.