FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant profit jumps as disposals focus business
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 30, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Clariant profit jumps as disposals focus business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals firm Clariant said first-quarter net income from continuing operations more than doubled to 38 million Swiss francs ($40.56 million)as a restructuring started to bear fruit.

The company, which sold three of its lower-margin cyclical units late last year, is looking to streamline further with the sale of leather, detergents and intermediates businesses.

“The repositioning of the portfolio in 2011 and 2012 has brought Clariant to a sustainably higher level of profitability and net income,” the company said in a statement.

Clariant, which has seen declines in Europe’s economies squeeze margins in cyclical businesses such as additives, said it expected to continue to improve profitability in 2013 despite a continued “soft” environment and confirmed its 2015 targets.

$1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs Reporting by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.