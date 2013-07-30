FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant second-quarter profit beats poll
July 30, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Clariant second-quarter profit beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance on Tuesday as a restructuring helped it post a better-than-expected second quarter profit.

Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8 million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of 1.544 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.

Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million francs and sales of 1.547 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

The company sold three of its lower-margin cyclical units late last year lifting it to what it called “a sustainably higher level of profitability and net income”, and reorganising itself into four business units - care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy. ($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

