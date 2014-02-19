FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant Q4 net profit flat on forex, higher spending
February 19, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Clariant Q4 net profit flat on forex, higher spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Clariant said its fourth-quarter net profit was virtually unchanged from a year earlier, as currency swings and higher spending hit.

The Basel-based speciality chemicals maker posted 85 million Swiss francs ($95.68 million) in net profit for the quarter, missing views which called for 92.3 million francs in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Clariant, which said it expects sales to grow by a low to mid single-digit percentage in local currency this year and a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation before exceptional items above this year’s level, said it plans to pay 0.36 francs per share as a dividend.

$1 = 0.8884 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
