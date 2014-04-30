Clariant swings to first quarter loss, sales steady

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant swung to a first-quarter loss of 48 million Swiss francs ($54 million) due to a 84 million franc charge to divest its ASK Chemicals joint venture.

Sales slid 2 percent to 1.492 billion francs, as weakness of the Brazilian real, Indian rupee, Japanese yen, and US dollar weighed when translated into francs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 1.504 billion Swiss francs and a 26 percent jump in net profit to 56.7 million.