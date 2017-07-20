U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) and Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO) have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

The $625 million acquisition was announced by Baxter in December and the company said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2017.